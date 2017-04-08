Majiwaru Shikiyoku “Now Has R18 Version!”

Scandalous priest romance anime Souryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni has taken advantage of its “connections” and acquired an R18 version, an unsurprising turn of events considering the series is being animated by Seven (a studio having a great deal of erotic anime under its belt).

ComicFesta is selling the episodes of Souryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni digitally online, including the naughtier R18 version – images of the significantly more perverse version:

Omake: