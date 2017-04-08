First Ever Mecha Match Slated For August

The first ever mecha duel previously declared between the US and Japan is to debut in August, finally pitting each country’s giant metal monsters against each other to determine which is superior when it comes to designing hulking and sadly as yet still impractical weapons of war.

The battle, which will pit MegaBots’ “MK.III” against Suidobashi Heavy Industry’s “Kuratas”, was meant to commence in 2016 but a venue problem pushed the duel date back a year – a video announcing the duel date:

The actual venue is still being kept a secret to “prevent further potential delays” but some are suspecting the battleground is being kept under wraps because it will be some sort of epic surprise; MegaBots will be showcasing their “MK.III” at the San Franciso Bay Area in May.