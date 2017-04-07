Sakura Quest “The Epitome of Slice-of-Life”
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 7, 2017 03:25 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Image Gallery, Moe, P.A. Works, Sakura Quest
Sakura Quest revolves around a cute girl ascending to the level of “queen” while working for a tourism agency to help breathe new life into a dying town, yet another series from P.A. Works that focuses on everyday life and real world situations – and looking sure to earn endless praise from the Type B crowd.
Omake:
Best first episode of this season
Nope. Clockwork Planet airs today.