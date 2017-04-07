RSSChannel

Osomatsu-san Season 2 Finally Unveiled

Unconfirmed rumors have at last been confirmed as the 2nd season of retro revival Osomatsu-san has been announced, ensuring the survival of the ancient franchise for at least a little while longer so that it can deliver yet more hilarious hijinks to all the youngsters.

A brief CM confirming the new season’s existence:

An air date has not been revealed for the 2nd season.



    Comment by Anonymous
    08:04 08/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Excellent news.

