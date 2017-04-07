Osomatsu-san Season 2 Finally Unveiled
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 7, 2017 20:20 JST
- Tags: Announcements, CM, Comedy, Continuations, Osomatsu-san, Pierrot, Retro
Unconfirmed rumors have at last been confirmed as the 2nd season of retro revival Osomatsu-san has been announced, ensuring the survival of the ancient franchise for at least a little while longer so that it can deliver yet more hilarious hijinks to all the youngsters.
A brief CM confirming the new season’s existence:
An air date has not been revealed for the 2nd season.
Excellent news.