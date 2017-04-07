Musical Kaori Miyazono Figure
- Date: Apr 7, 2017 20:17 JST
Those who admired Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso can now possess main heroine Kaori Miyazono in figure form thanks to Pulchra, which shows off the musically-inclined maiden playing her beloved violin – Kaori Miyazono can befriend buyers this July, so long as they don’t mind her dirty lies…
I will buy one just to make a grave out of her.
She make me cry the whole week....twice ....from manga to TV anime.
now please make an episode that her death is a lie too!