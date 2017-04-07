RSSChannel

Musical Kaori Miyazono Figure

Musical-KaoriMiyazono-Figure-1

Those who admired Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso can now possess main heroine Kaori Miyazono in figure form thanks to Pulchra, which shows off the musically-inclined maiden playing her beloved violin – Kaori Miyazono can befriend buyers this July, so long as they don’t mind her dirty lies…

Musical-KaoriMiyazono-Figure-2

Musical-KaoriMiyazono-Figure-3

Musical-KaoriMiyazono-Figure-4

Musical-KaoriMiyazono-Figure-5

Musical-KaoriMiyazono-Figure-6

Kaori Miyazono can be pre-ordered now.



    Comment by Anonymous
    00:18 08/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I will buy one just to make a grave out of her.

    She make me cry the whole week....twice ....from manga to TV anime.

    now please make an episode that her death is a lie too!

