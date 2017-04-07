Kemono Friends 12.1 Animated Short Arises

While the newly announced Kemono Friends project may still be quite a while away, this brief animated short courtesy of the director of Kemono Friends has arrived to give faithful watchers an extra ounce of cuteness as thanks for sticking with the series.

The cute animated short, which acts as an addendum to the show’s finale episode:

The director has stated that the short was made for fun and has no relevance to the new project currently in development, a rather obvious point – though many are hoping that more of these shorts will emerge to keep them preoccupied whilst waiting for the aforementioned project.