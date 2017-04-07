RSSChannel

Recruiting

Ota7

Otakultura


Kemono Friends 12.1 Animated Short Arises

KemonoFriends-Finale-Extra-1

KemonoFriends-Finale-Extra-2

KemonoFriends-Finale-Extra-3

While the newly announced Kemono Friends project may still be quite a while away, this brief animated short courtesy of the director of Kemono Friends has arrived to give faithful watchers an extra ounce of cuteness as thanks for sticking with the series.

The cute animated short, which acts as an addendum to the show’s finale episode:

The director has stated that the short was made for fun and has no relevance to the new project currently in development, a rather obvious point – though many are hoping that more of these shorts will emerge to keep them preoccupied whilst waiting for the aforementioned project.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of Tormenter
    Comment by Tormenter
    03:49 07/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    The term "animated" is debatable for this series.

    Reply to Tormenter


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    “I Got An Ita-Tattoo, Any Questions?”
    Monmusu BD Sexier Still
    Higurashi 2D vs 3D Character Comparison
    Pocky Day 2016 Sweeter Than Ever
    Sexy Saeko Busujima Cosplay
    Hope & Lightning Hottest Videogame Couple Ever!?
    Wonfest 2010 Cosplay Digest
    Comiket 90 Cosplay Legendarily Luscious


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments