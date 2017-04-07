Good Smile Racing 2017 Song Selected

The musical theme of 2017’s Racing Miku design has at last been released online, certain to have fans pumped up for the races and bound to become inspiration for numerous generic MMD videos across the internet – and possibly even the more perverted ones.

Racing Miku 2017’s theme, one feat. Hatsune Miku by AVTechNO!:

The Racing Miku 2017 design was illustrated by none other than the revered Tony Taka.