RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Otakultura


One Piece Lingerie Quite Peachy

PeachJohn-OnePiece-Lingerie-Bikinis-1

PeachJohn-OnePiece-Lingerie-Bikinis-4

Peach John (the same apparel manufacturer responsible for the Sailor Moon lingerie) has unveiled its newest line of anime-inspired lingerie, allowing women the opportunity to dress up like the wondrous women of One Piece with these special lingerie and bikini sets – which male otaku will likely use for their own dubious purposes.

The assortment of bikinis and lingerie based off One Piece’s maidens:

PeachJohn-OnePiece-Lingerie-Bikinis-1

PeachJohn-OnePiece-Lingerie-Bikinis-2

PeachJohn-OnePiece-Lingerie-Bikinis-3

PeachJohn-OnePiece-Lingerie-Bikinis-4

The notable male characters of One Piece have not been left out however as casual apparel based on the strapping lads are apparently set to arrive soon:

PeachJohn-OnePiece-Male-Apparel

The lusty lingerie and beautiful bikinis will go on sale April 12th.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:56 06/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Utterly meh.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Office Lady Riding
    Laura & Charlotte Nekomimi Pajama Figures
    Expelled From Paradise BD Quite The Paradise
    Utawarerumono Scrubs Itself Down
    The Gravure of Aya Hirano
    50 Reasons That Contract With QB Might Just Be A Good Idea
    Kawaii Clothing Girl Gallery
    Eli Ayase Ero-Cosplay by Kana Yume


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments