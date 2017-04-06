One Piece Lingerie Quite Peachy

Peach John (the same apparel manufacturer responsible for the Sailor Moon lingerie) has unveiled its newest line of anime-inspired lingerie, allowing women the opportunity to dress up like the wondrous women of One Piece with these special lingerie and bikini sets – which male otaku will likely use for their own dubious purposes.

The assortment of bikinis and lingerie based off One Piece’s maidens:

The notable male characters of One Piece have not been left out however as casual apparel based on the strapping lads are apparently set to arrive soon:

The lusty lingerie and beautiful bikinis will go on sale April 12th.