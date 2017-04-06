New Day Final Fantasy Transformation

Final Fantasy has bizarrely made an appearance during top “sports entertainment” event Wrestlemania as team “New Day” have shown off costumes inspired by characters and elements from the beloved RPG franchise, an unsurprising turn of events considering the trio of wrestlers have previously dressed up in Dragon Ball outfits.

New Day revealing their “flamboyant” costumes:

The wrestlers were apparently being sponsored by Final Fantasy XIV as well, making the out-of-place costumes at least a little less absurd…