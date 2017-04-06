RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Otakultura


JK to Ero Konbini Tenchou Rife With Sex



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:29 06/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    In all honesty the animation itself is kinda lacking and a tad repetitive in this series.

    BUT

    It is one of my fantasies( a fetish?) to work at some random store and rape my cute workers.

    ... Fuck, anime has ruined me as a person.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Umbrella Corps Gameplay PV “Nothing Like Resident Evil!”
    AKB0048 “Shameful” Lesbian Beach Service
    Daughter Cooks Father’s Penis in Incest Castration Murder
    Hollywood Grabs Ninja Scroll & Full Metal Panic
    Gravure Idol Bikini Gallery
    Shabby Railway Stations of Japan
    Masochistic Morgiana Ero-Cosplay by Araki Mai
    Sweet & Tasty Asae Ayato Shinobu Cosplay


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments