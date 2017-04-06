JK to Ero Konbini Tenchou Rife With Sex
Conbini blackmail ero-anime JK to Ero Konbini Tenchou has resumed its treacherous ways with its 4th episode, leading to the ero-anime’s abused employees to begin enjoying the sexual depravity dealt to them by their boss – some may be put-off by the 7+ minute recap however.
Omake:
The 4th episode of JK to Ero Konbini Tenchou can fuel the twisted fantasies of otaku now.
In all honesty the animation itself is kinda lacking and a tad repetitive in this series.
BUT
It is one of my fantasies( a fetish?) to work at some random store and rape my cute workers.
... Fuck, anime has ruined me as a person.