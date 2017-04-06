Frame Arms Girl Tiny & Destructive
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 6, 2017 03:29 JST
- Tags: 3D CG, Fetish, Frame Arms Girl, Image Gallery, Moe, Zexcs
Those with a fascination for tiny girls may enjoy Frame Arms Girl (based on Kotobukiya’s model kit line of the same name), an anime that revolves around myriad doll-sized girls armed to the teeth as they battle to the death in their pantsu-bearing armor, certain to awaken bizarre fetishes in some viewers that they likely never knew they had.
Omake:
One of those gif scenes looks a loot like stuff from Armored Core: For Answer
Wonderful.
Ah, another series of 20-minute-long figurine commercials