RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Looking Glass


Chinese Man “Marries AI Robot Waifu”

China-Man-Marries-Own-Robot-1

China-Man-Marries-Own-Robot-2

A Chinese engineer has recently wed an AI robot that he himself created, naturally garnering a wealth of concerned reactions (as well those who naturally consider this the way of the future) and certainly giving a whole new meaning to being “married to one’s work”.

The 31-year-old AI engineer formerly worked for Chinese multinational telecoms firm Huawei before moving to Hangzhou to design robotic beings, it was there that the lonely man constructed “Yingying”, a robot apparently capable of reading Chinese characters, identifying images and even able to speak simple words.

China-Man-Marries-Own-Robot-1

China-Man-Marries-Own-Robot-2

China-Man-Marries-Own-Robot-3

The man resorted to this matrimonial union of man and machine after his continual pursuits to find a real partner kept ending in failure (as well as due to the constant nagging from his family to find a partner); supposedly the couple “dated” for two months before deciding to get married in front of the Chinese engineer’s family and friends in a traditional ceremony.

Upgrades (such as the ability to walk and perform household chores) are apparently in the works for his bride (what other conjugal duties she can already undertake is thankfully not clear), with the married man’s endeavor to make his wife more life-like bound to be a lifelong one – though this has not been the first time that men have “married” inanimate objects as some otaku have previously wed Nene of Love Plus and Fate Testarossa from Lyrical Nanoha.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of Brufh
    Comment by Brufh
    20:13 06/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Just waiting until it blows up in his penis.

    Reply to Brufh


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Love Plus Cosplay A Little Too Realistic…
    Loli Pantsu 2D vs 3D
    Top 10 AT-X Anime of 2011
    K-ON! Live-Action Drama Due!?
    Comiket 82 Day 2 Cosplay Ravishingly Sexy
    Alice Margatroid Bikini Cosplay Riding High
    Skinny Hatsune Miku Cosplay
    Busu-Kawaii Shana Cosplay


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments