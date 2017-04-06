RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Otaku Dan


BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-Omake-3

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-Omake-8

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-Omake-1

School student combat anime Busou Shoujo Machiavellianism has revealed its delinquent-correcting premise as the series delivers an onslaught of fight scenes, bound to enthuse those who delight in observing youthful students fight to the death with no adult supervision whatsoever (similarities to a certain famed battle franchise are purely coincidental of course).

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-1

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-2

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-3

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-4

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-5

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-6

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-7

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-8

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-9

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-10

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-11

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-12

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-13

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-14

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-15

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-16

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-17

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-18

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-19

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-20

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-21

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-22

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-23

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-24

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-25

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-26

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-27

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-28

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-29

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-30

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-31

Omake:

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-Omake-1

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-Omake-2

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-Omake-3

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-Omake-4

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-Omake-5

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-Omake-6

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-Omake-7

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-Omake-8

BusouShoujoMachiavellianism-Episode1-Omake-9



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:37 06/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Insert obligatory "Another generic mc" comment here.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Love Plus Cosplay A Little Too Realistic…
    Loli Pantsu 2D vs 3D
    Top 10 AT-X Anime of 2011
    K-ON! Live-Action Drama Due!?
    Comiket 82 Day 2 Cosplay Ravishingly Sexy
    Alice Margatroid Bikini Cosplay Riding High
    Skinny Hatsune Miku Cosplay
    Busu-Kawaii Shana Cosplay


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments