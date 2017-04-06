Busou Shoujo Machiavellianism All About Swordplay
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 6, 2017 18:06 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Image Gallery, Machiavellianism, Schoolgirls, Silver Link, Swords
School student combat anime Busou Shoujo Machiavellianism has revealed its delinquent-correcting premise as the series delivers an onslaught of fight scenes, bound to enthuse those who delight in observing youthful students fight to the death with no adult supervision whatsoever (similarities to a certain famed battle franchise are purely coincidental of course).
Omake:
Insert obligatory "Another generic mc" comment here.