Special Bowing Nara Deer Up For Adoption

Some of Nara’s cute bowing deer are being put up for adoption due to overpopulation, granting those with a passion for animals the opportunity to own one of these special deer (and the deer themselves a reprieve from some sort of cull or the absence of free food).

Aside from its temples, Nara may be best known for the hordes of cute deer which roam there, which have also learned to bow to nearby pedestrians in exchange for food, making the city an even more popular tourist attraction – overpopulation however has become an issue and the city has put some of the delightful deer up for adoption as a result.

The city has tried to reduce the deer population by morbidly attempting to popularize venison curry, this has led to mixed results and done little in thinning the numbers of the cute furry animals.

Videos of the cute deer bowing:

Currently the deer population outnumbers the human population of Nara City by a ratio of 2 to 1 (expected to elevate to 3 to 1 within 5 years), prompting them to pursue even more creative solutions for thinning the herd.