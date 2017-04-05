Ghost in the Shell Movie “Flops Dismally”

Hollywood’s live action Ghost in the Shell movie has apparently flopped as it has only generated about $18 million in box office takings ($40.1 million internationally) during its opening weekend, with the film’s excoriation by anime fans now backed up by regular critics…

Though the film managed to land at #3 at the U.S. box office, its $58.1 million in sales come nowhere near its $110 million production costs (excluding the likely gargantuan marketing budget) – and considering opening weekends are usually when movies make the most money, it is likely only downhill from here.

Despite some immediately claiming the whitewashing controversy to be the major cause of Ghost in the Shell’s downfall, the colossal abundance of negative reviews imply that the film itself might have also played a role as most believed the story failed to properly utilize the complex issues of cyborg identity which characterized the original.

The film’s failure has proved shocking to few as live action adaptations of popular anime tend to commonly share the same fate – the only upside to the disaster perhaps being how fat Masamune Shirow’s wallet must be by now…