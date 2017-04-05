Elven Blade Immensely H “It’s Always Elves”
Elithheart has added to the ever growing range of side-scrolling ero-action games with “Elven Blade“, a title where all sorts of monsters are out to ravage the main heroine as she attempts to free the world of their lustful existence.
The story concerns a mysterious demonic castle that appeared and started unleashing demons and monsters to kill the nearby human race, causing the humans to request aid from the elves and subjecting the main elf heroine to the horrors of war.
Elf-loving otaku can watch the heroine of Elven Blade be sexually abused now.
I have recently come to love the reverse idea, where it is the poor(?) Orc men or are being sexual assaulted by beautiful slutty Elf maids :3
Even considering the usual low quality standard of these games, this one is really just kind of garbage. This makes Sakura-R look like a triple A mastepiece.
Scenes are quite good, girl is hot too.
duh! they need to be elves, else SJW would have it easy trashing the games, but i guess it's hard even for SJW to fight for elves rights.
Point to me in the direction of one of your SJWs bitching about one of these stupid low budget games and we'll talk. Nobody cares about these hentai games! You don't either because you'll end up ripping it off anyway!
People concerned are too busy paying attention at mainstream games and not shit like this! I know you guys love to throw around "SJW!" around here at the slightest provocation but c'mon! Save it for when it's worth it.
Can we... Like, uh... not have elves getting raped? For variety's sake. Is that too much to ask?
When one sees an elf on the cover of any hentai, we all immediately know it is not going to be non consensual.
I mean, really now, who does not associate with elves=rape in hentai? It is pretty much a given that there is going to be rape when it comes to elves in hentai.