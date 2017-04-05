RSSChannel

Elven Blade Immensely H "It's Always Elves"



    Comment by Anonymous
    05:07 05/04/2017

    I have recently come to love the reverse idea, where it is the poor(?) Orc men or are being sexual assaulted by beautiful slutty Elf maids :3

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:17 05/04/2017

    Even considering the usual low quality standard of these games, this one is really just kind of garbage. This makes Sakura-R look like a triple A mastepiece.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Manuel
    Comment by Manuel
    04:40 05/04/2017

    Scenes are quite good, girl is hot too.

    Reply to Manuel
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:22 05/04/2017

    duh! they need to be elves, else SJW would have it easy trashing the games, but i guess it's hard even for SJW to fight for elves rights.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:14 05/04/2017

    Point to me in the direction of one of your SJWs bitching about one of these stupid low budget games and we'll talk. Nobody cares about these hentai games! You don't either because you'll end up ripping it off anyway!

    People concerned are too busy paying attention at mainstream games and not shit like this! I know you guys love to throw around "SJW!" around here at the slightest provocation but c'mon! Save it for when it's worth it.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:23 05/04/2017

    Can we... Like, uh... not have elves getting raped? For variety's sake. Is that too much to ask?

    When one sees an elf on the cover of any hentai, we all immediately know it is not going to be non consensual.

    I mean, really now, who does not associate with elves=rape in hentai? It is pretty much a given that there is going to be rape when it comes to elves in hentai.

    Reply to Anonymous


