Elven Blade Immensely H “It’s Always Elves”

Elithheart has added to the ever growing range of side-scrolling ero-action games with “Elven Blade“, a title where all sorts of monsters are out to ravage the main heroine as she attempts to free the world of their lustful existence.

The story concerns a mysterious demonic castle that appeared and started unleashing demons and monsters to kill the nearby human race, causing the humans to request aid from the elves and subjecting the main elf heroine to the horrors of war.

Elf-loving otaku can watch the heroine of Elven Blade be sexually abused now.