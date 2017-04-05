Cinderella Girls Gekijou Oozing With Moe
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 5, 2017 22:09 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Gathering, Idol, IdolM@ster, Kemonomimi, Moe, Usagi
Idolmaster: Cinderella Girls has debuted the premier of its chibified short series “Cinderella Girls Gekijou“, providing a sequence of even shorter scenes that amplify the cuteness of the idols that fans know and love and hopefully filling the void that the similar Puchimasu left.
Omake:
Uhmm, if you are going to make them chibi there just must be some ecchi. Otherwise I feel a big part of it would be lost.