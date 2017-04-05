RSSChannel

Recruiting

Ota7

Otakultura


Akashic Records Slacks Off Significantly

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-Omake-2

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-Omake-6

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-Omake-11

The school life of students attending a magical academy has once again become the subject of a new series with Rokudenashi Majutsu Koushi to Akashic Records, telling the tale of a lazy replacement teacher and his incompetence whilst occasionally delivering some groping action to shake things up a bit.

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-1

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-2

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-3

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-4

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-5

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-6

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-7

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-8

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-9

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-10

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-11

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-12

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-13

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-14

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-15

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-16

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-17

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-18

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-19

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-20

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-21

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-22

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-23

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-24

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-25

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-26

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-27

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-28

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-29

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-30

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-31

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-32

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-33

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-34

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-35

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-36

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-37

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-38

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-39

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-40

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-41

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-42

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-43

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-44

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-45

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-46

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-47

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-48

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-49

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-50

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-51

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-52

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-53

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-54

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-55

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-56

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-57

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-58

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-59

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-60

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-61

Omake:

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecordsEpisode1-Omake-1

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-Omake-2

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-Omake-3

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-Omake-4

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-Omake-5

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-Omake-6

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-Omake-7

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-Omake-8

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-Omake-9

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-Omake-10

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-Omake-11

RokudenashiMajutsuKoushitoAkashicRecords-Episode1-Omake-12



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    3 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:50 05/04/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Not another boring generic male protagonist again.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:23 05/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    then go watch something else.

    Tell me what is not generic to you?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:05 05/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Boring? I don't think so for me in this anime the male mc is interesting with his lazy big talk attitude

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Prisma Illya 2wei Herz! PV Unleashes Mizugi Mayhem
    Top 25 Busty Anime Babes
    Yukino Onahole Parody Moist Indeed
    Japan Self Defense Force Moe Recruiting
    Ero-Typhoon
    League of Legends Ahri Cosplay by Miyuko
    Krul Tepes Cosplay by Miyuko Bloody Drainingly Great
    Ranka Lee Wedding Dress Cosplay by Tomia


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments