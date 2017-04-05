Akashic Records Slacks Off Significantly
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 5, 2017 22:25 JST
- Tags: Akashic Records, Comedy, Fantasy, Liden Films, Navel, Oppai, Schoolgirls
The school life of students attending a magical academy has once again become the subject of a new series with Rokudenashi Majutsu Koushi to Akashic Records, telling the tale of a lazy replacement teacher and his incompetence whilst occasionally delivering some groping action to shake things up a bit.
Omake:
Not another boring generic male protagonist again.
then go watch something else.
Tell me what is not generic to you?
Boring? I don't think so for me in this anime the male mc is interesting with his lazy big talk attitude