NieR’s Yoko Taro Documentary Emerges

A documentary of sorts for NieR: Automata director Yoko Taro (known for wearing a weird unwieldy mask) has emerged, providing plenty of insight into his work and design theories along with some absurd scenes to help maintain viewer interest, a rather expected turn of events considering the man actively wears a bizarre mask.

Yoko Taro’s documentary, courtesy of the 49th episode of the “Toco Toco” video series:

Yoko Taro’s latest production, the very well received NieR: Automata, can be purchased and experienced now for the PS4 and PC.