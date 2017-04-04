Cardcaptor Sakura PV Quite Romantic

A PV for the upcoming Cardcaptor Sakura OAD (the first new entry into the series in 20 years) has shown off Sakura’s new look as well as the OAD’s basic romantic premise, seemingly implying that the magical girl action will be scant but will hopefully still psych fans up for the new TV anime slated for 2018.

The hype-inducing PV:

The OAD (which will be released as a bonus alongside the special edition of the third-volume reprint of the original manga on September 13th) will serve as a prologue for the new anime slated to air in January of 2018, meaning fans will unfortunately have quite a while longer to wait…