Hatsune Miku × Sony Store

Hatsune Miku has spontaneously become part of a video guide for the Sony Store in Sapporo, with one particularly excited shopper uploading the video online to show off Miku’s cuteness and demonstrating that the virtual diva has gotten yet one step closer toward world domination.

Miku’s video guide designed to help shoppers out, which unfortunately has had its audio blocked out by some rather loud store ambience:

The video is likely part of the PlayStation 4 collaboration with Sony Store.



    2 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:12 03/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's a Sony.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:09 03/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Miku is almost dead and over with... They could had done better with any of the Voiceloids...

