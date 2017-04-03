RSSChannel

Cringe-Worthy Yooka-Laylee Rap Highly Nostalgic

In honor of Yooka-Laylee‘s (a title reminiscent of Banjo-Kazooie made by ex-Rare developers) impending release, Playtonic Games have unveiled a parody of the Donkey Kong 64 rap, which was previously created by one of Yooka-Laylee’s current composers.

The humorous rap, with commenters apparently being more inclined to talk about politics and a past controversy instead:

The Donkey Kong 64 rap for comparison’s sake:

The love letter to old 3D adventure games will make its way to PC, Mac, Linux, PS4 and Xbox One on April 11th; a Nintendo Switch release is also slated for sometime this year.



