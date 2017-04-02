Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2 “Death Already?”
- Date: Apr 2, 2017 21:05 JST
The 2nd season of Shingeki no Kyojin – a series that some may exaggeratedly acclaim as the most popular anime in the past decade – has finally arrived, naturally commencing with a wealth of action and danger and inevitably leading to more heart-breaking deaths – and likely guaranteeing more thrills in the 11 other episodes to come.
Omake:
this is better way to start a new season