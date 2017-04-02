RSSChannel

Recruiting

Wolfheinrich

Otakultura


ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-Omake-4

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-Omake-5

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-Omake-6

The 2nd season of Shingeki no Kyojin – a series that some may exaggeratedly acclaim as the most popular anime in the past decade – has finally arrived, naturally commencing with a wealth of action and danger and inevitably leading to more heart-breaking deaths – and likely guaranteeing more thrills in the 11 other episodes to come.

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-1

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-2

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-3

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-4

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-6

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-5

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-7

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-8

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-9

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-11

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-10

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-12

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-13

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-14

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-16

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-15

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-17

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-18

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-19

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-21

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-20

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-22

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-23

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-24

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-26

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-25

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-27

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-28

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-29

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-30

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-31

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-32

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-33

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-34

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-35

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-36

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-37

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-38

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-39

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-40

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-41

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-42

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-43

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-44

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-45

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-46

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-47

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-48

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-49

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-50

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-51

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-52

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-53

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-54

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-55

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-56

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-57

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-58

Omake:

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-Omake-1

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-Omake-2

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-Omake-3

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-Omake-4

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-Omake-5

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-Omake-6

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-Omake-7

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-Omake-8

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-Omake-9

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-Omake-10

ShingekinoKyojin-Episode26-Omake-11



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:41 02/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    this is better way to start a new season

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    60% of Japanese Guys “Have No Girlfriend”
    Corpse Party: Blood Drive PV Haunting Indeed
    Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 Update Naughtier Still
    Train Failure
    Tokyo Motor Showgirls “Driving People Crazy”
    Anya Alstreim Code Geass Cosplay
    Goddess of 2ch: “Her Breasts Are Nearly Spherical!”
    Korean Plastic Surgery More Impressive Than Ever


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments