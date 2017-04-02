Pubic Hair Shaving Guides: “Make A Heart Pattern!”

The female obsession with voiding their pubic region of any and all hair has been made an easier process thanks to Ravia, who have unleashed “pubic hair shaving guides” to not only instruct newcomers in the art but also allowing more experienced shavers the opportunity to trim out patterns if they so desire.

An assortment of 4 different nylon patterns are available:

Each guide possesses gripping fibers that entwine with the hair to hold the pattern in place and allowing the user to utilize both their hands; the square, natural and heart patterns will cost buyers ¥864 while the triangle will drain wallets of ¥1,026 – the guides can be purchased now.