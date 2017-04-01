Virus Z 2 All Too Monstrous

Another side-scroller from SMaverick entitled “Virus Z 2” may yet quench otaku desires for the perverse combination of action and sex, with the sexy shinobi title naturally providing 10 stages of just such succulent content.

The relatively plot-less eroge tasks the main heroine with searching for a professor to help stop the rampant outbreak of a virus, while naturally being ravaged by monsters for the entertainment of amorous players.

Virus Z 2 has an abundance of erotic animations and repetitive side-scroller combat for players to be consumed by now.