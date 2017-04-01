Peach Beach Splash “The Dead or Alive Maidens Arrive”

The previously announced DLC maidens from Dead or Alive have finally been made available to Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash, allowing players to spend their hard-earned cash to not only play as them but defile their purity with a barrage of fluidic splatter – a feature that many have likely wished would come to the Dead or Alive games for a long time.

The supremely sexy trailer:

14-minutes of squirting action:

The desirable women are available for purchase now along with a myriad of costumes; Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash can satiate the most moist of fetishes now for the PS4.