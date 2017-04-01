RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otakultura

Ota7


Peach Beach Splash “The Dead or Alive Maidens Arrive”

PeachBeachSplash-DeadorAlive-Maidens-DLC-Squirted-1

PeachBeachSplash-DeadorAlive-Maidens-DLC-Squirted-2

PeachBeachSplash-DeadorAlive-Maidens-DLC-Squirted-3

The previously announced DLC maidens from Dead or Alive have finally been made available to Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash, allowing players to spend their hard-earned cash to not only play as them but defile their purity with a barrage of fluidic splatter – a feature that many have likely wished would come to the Dead or Alive games for a long time.

The supremely sexy trailer:

14-minutes of squirting action:

The desirable women are available for purchase now along with a myriad of costumes; Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash can satiate the most moist of fetishes now for the PS4.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    A-1 Pictures “Killed Animator” with 600 Hour Month
    My Little Kuroneko Nendoroid Can’t Be This Cute!
    JK Beheads Classmate, Posts Pics on 2ch
    The Reject Demon: Toko Safely Hits Steam
    Goddess of 2ch: “Hot Body + E Cup”
    Kallen Stadtfeld Elite Cosplay Gallery
    Hatsune Miku Sakura Cosplay
    Albedo Seifuku Cosplay “Definitely An A+!”


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments