Oji-san Artbook “Draw Middle-Aged Men!”
- Date: Apr 1, 2017 20:54 JST
Yet another informative guidebook has made an appearance to help budding artists hone their skills, albeit this time shifting away from supple feminine breasts and toward middle-aged oji-san, something that perhaps yaoi-loving fujoshi (or any seriously aspiring mangaka) would best learn from.
The artbook, which covers a variety of topics such as posture, musculature, hand details and clothing:
The sacred tome can be obtained by curious artists and yaoi fanatics now.
Third image from the top, dude at top right: that is totally a young William S Burroughs.