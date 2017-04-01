RSSChannel

Oji-san Artbook “Draw Middle-Aged Men!”

Yet another informative guidebook has made an appearance to help budding artists hone their skills, albeit this time shifting away from supple feminine breasts and toward middle-aged oji-san, something that perhaps yaoi-loving fujoshi (or any seriously aspiring mangaka) would best learn from.

The artbook, which covers a variety of topics such as posture, musculature, hand details and clothing:

Ojisan-Artbook-Guide-1

Ojisan-Artbook-Guide-2

Ojisan-Artbook-Guide-3

Ojisan-Artbook-Guide-4

Ojisan-Artbook-Guide-5

Ojisan-Artbook-Guide-6

Ojisan-Artbook-Guide-7

Ojisan-Artbook-Guide-8

Ojisan-Artbook-Guide-9

The sacred tome can be obtained by curious artists and yaoi fanatics now.



    Comment by Anonymous
    21:29 01/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Third image from the top, dude at top right: that is totally a young William S Burroughs.

