April Fools’ 2017 Weirder Than Ever

Another salvo of treacherous tricks and underhanded jokes have emerged with the arrival of April Fools’ Day, certain to have the usual abundance of gullible fools tweeting madly about all the great new content that has been conveniently announced all on the same day (and ignoring the occasional unfortunately timed genuine news story).

Love Live! producer Lantis revealed a special live action movie for Love Live Sunshine:

Square Enix announced a spin-off Final Fantasy XIV game entitled “Tactics Alexander”:

Nintendo revealed “Fire Emblem: Battle of Revolution” for 3DS and Nintendo Switch:

Asuka’s grandmother Sayuri has become the next lovely maiden to join Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash:

Danganronpa Re:Birth, a new title apparently made entirely by fans:

5pb has now become 6pb:

Arc System Works has begun its “Arc Idol Choice Election“:

Capcom have unleashed “QUIZ Street Fighter Academy”, a browser game that can be played now:

A yaoi visual novel was announced for Chaos;Child:

A sequel to Digimon Adventure Tri was announced:

The next arc for Dragon Ball Super was also unveiled:

Fate/Grand Order Gutentag Omen was revealed, seemingly taking inspiration from Pokemon Go:

Omega Labryinth ZZ has also surfaced:

Nitroplus unveiled a PV for “Nitroplus Fantasy Special Effects Series #3: Ultra Sonico”:

Aikatsu’s idols have seemingly undergone some sort of phenomenon:

Bungou Stray Dogs has transitioned to a high school setting:

Good Smile Company has now become “Cat Smile Company“:

Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka has announced Chimame Chronicle:

A special Shin Godzilla cellphone was revealed:

The website for the upcoming Aho Girl has revealed that the characters have been swapped out for bananas:

The girls of Anne-Happy have become mahou shoujo:

A grand addition to the cast of the live action Full Metal Alchemist film was also unveiled:

Hatsune Miku has continued her exploits in space by revealing that a theme park will be built on Mars:

Masamune-kun no Revenge has scored a live action adaptation:

Tsugumomo has seemingly had a genre shift:

The idols of IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls have all obtained some magnificent megane:

Alice Shimada and Maho Nishizumi of Girls Und Panzer have now become idols:

The New Game! girls have entered into a fantasy world RPG:

Show by Rock is getting a “Ailane the Dark Witch: Bud Virgin Logic Trilogy” spin-off: