Marvelous Miko Mizugi Scores Real Life Iteration

One talented artist’s clever illustration featuring a bikini version of normal shrine maiden attire has led to the creation of a crowd funding campaign to make a real life miko bikini, which some are predicting will become an overnight sensation like the “cat-keyhole lingerie” and the “virgin-killing sweater“.

The project is being lent a hand by apparel label Mocolle, who have recruited the aid of the exquisitely supple Akira Itsuki to model the stylish swimsuit and will no doubt generate a great deal of attention for the crowd funding campaign.

Akira Itsuki proudly donning the elegant bikini:

While the swimsuit is meant for cosplay, it has been noted that it can also be worn like a normal bikini; so far, the campaign has managed to accrue over half its ¥300,000 goal and still has 30 days left – those wishing to make the bikini a reality can donate to the campaign now.