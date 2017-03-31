Kuzu no Honkai Ends “A Waste of Time”
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Mar 31, 2017 16:57 JST
- Tags: Drama, Endings, Image Gallery, Kuzu no Honkai, Lerche, Romance, Schoolgirls
Kuzu no Honkai has concluded its scummy promiscuous ways with its finale episode, tying up some loose ends and putting an end to some fruitless romantic endeavors whilst going the “unexpected” route – with some viewers left seeing the series as nothing more than a show based on cheating women.
Omake:
"with some viewers left seeing the series as nothing more than a show based on cheating women."
I mean, that's the entire point of the show: An anime about cucks, for cucks.