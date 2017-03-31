Kemono Friends Fighting Game Quite Beastly
- Date: Mar 31, 2017 19:13 JST
- Tags: Anthropomorphisation, Fighting Games, Kemono Friends, Kemonomimi, Moe
Eroge developer StudioS (perhaps best known for its Strip Fighter series) has capitalized on the popularity of cute animal girl anime Kemono Friends by producing a fan fighting game, bound to have many desperately wondering if the game will eventually add in nudity and sex.
A PV of the currently family-friendly game in action:
A release date has yet to be mentioned for the title.