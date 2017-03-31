RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Wolfheinrich


KemonoFriends-Fan-FightingGame-PV-1

KemonoFriends-Fan-FightingGame-PV-2

KemonoFriends-Fan-FightingGame-PV-3

Eroge developer StudioS (perhaps best known for its Strip Fighter series) has capitalized on the popularity of cute animal girl anime Kemono Friends by producing a fan fighting game, bound to have many desperately wondering if the game will eventually add in nudity and sex.

A PV of the currently family-friendly game in action:

A release date has yet to be mentioned for the title.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    KochiKame 40th Anniversary Anime Announced
    Nyanko Days Absurdly Cute
    Riding Machine Ero Legends
    Top 20 Most Inspiring Anime Leaders
    Desk Corner Onanism Gallery
    Kanata Nagato Yuki Cosplay Gallery
    Classy Usakichi Saber Lily Cosplay
    Twin Saber Racing Cosplay Sleek & Sexy


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments