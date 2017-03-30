RSSChannel

Top10-Smartest-ShonenJump-Characters-2017-5

One renowned hero (perhaps best known for his peculiar posture) has managed to secure the top spot of this ranking which sought to find the most intelligent character in Shonen Jump history, with intellectuals from even the most popular of franchises being bested by the sweets-loving detective.

The ranking:

1. L (Death Note)

Top10-Smartest-ShonenJump-Characters-2017-1

2. Koro-sensei (Ansatsu Kyoushitsu)

Top10-Smartest-ShonenJump-Characters-2017-2

3. Light Yagami (Death Note)

Top10-Smartest-ShonenJump-Characters-2017-3

4. Nara Shikamaru (Naruto)

Top10-Smartest-ShonenJump-Characters-2017-4

5. Bulma (Dragon Ball)

Top10-Smartest-ShonenJump-Characters-2017-5

6. Senbei Norimaki (Dr. Slump)

Top10-Smartest-ShonenJump-Characters-2017-6

7. Kankichi Ryotsu (Kochikame)

Top10-Smartest-ShonenJump-Characters-2017-7

8. Seijuro Akashi (Kuroko no Basket)

Top10-Smartest-ShonenJump-Characters-2017-8

9 (tie). Kusuke Saiki (Saiki Kusuo no PSI-Nan)

Top10-Smartest-ShonenJump-Characters-2017-9

9 (tie). Kurama (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Top10-Smartest-ShonenJump-Characters-2017-10



