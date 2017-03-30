Top 10 Smartest Shonen Jump Characters
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Mar 30, 2017 02:26 JST
- Tags: Ansatsu Kyoushitsu, Death Note, Dragon Ball, Kochikame, Naruto, Rankings, Shonen Jump
One renowned hero (perhaps best known for his peculiar posture) has managed to secure the top spot of this ranking which sought to find the most intelligent character in Shonen Jump history, with intellectuals from even the most popular of franchises being bested by the sweets-loving detective.
1. L (Death Note)
2. Koro-sensei (Ansatsu Kyoushitsu)
3. Light Yagami (Death Note)
4. Nara Shikamaru (Naruto)
5. Bulma (Dragon Ball)
6. Senbei Norimaki (Dr. Slump)
7. Kankichi Ryotsu (Kochikame)
8. Seijuro Akashi (Kuroko no Basket)
9 (tie). Kusuke Saiki (Saiki Kusuo no PSI-Nan)
9 (tie). Kurama (Yu Yu Hakusho)