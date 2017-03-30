SutoBura 2 OVA Bathes & Gropes
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Mar 30, 2017 02:30 JST
- Tags: Bathing, Drama, Image Gallery, Mizugi, Oppai, OVA, Silver Link, SutoBura
The next entry into Strike the Blood 2 has disappointed few as the OVA is bursting at the seams with yet more astonishing service scenes, seemingly subjecting some new female characters to the perverse action for those not at all interested in the show’s plot.
Omake:
The 3rd OVA for Strike the Blood can be purchased and watched over and over again now.