Keijo BD Full of Sexy Combat
Mar 30, 2017 02:29 JST
Comedy, DVD Extras, Image Gallery, Keijo, Mizugi, Oppai, Oshiri, XEBEC
Keijo has returned to the ring once more with its 5th BD release, providing yet more visually enhanced breast-on-butt hijinks that will surely amuse those who love the combination of service and comedy – additionally offering a short bonus animation that is unfortunately devoid of any overly stimulating service.
The bizarre bonus short:
Omake:
The 5th BD for Keijo can be collected by enthusiasts now.