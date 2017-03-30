RSSChannel

Recruiting

Ota7

Mad Empire


IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls × Snickers

IdolMasterCinderellaGirls-Snickers-Event-1

IdolMasterCinderellaGirls-Snickers-Event-2

IdolMasterCinderellaGirls-Snickers-Event-3

Otaku may actually benefit from ingesting fattening foods for once as the beloved IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls have formed a collaboration event with Snickers, giving those who tweet about the sugary snack a chance to receive a reply from one of the mobile game’s precious idols.

The collaboration’s announcement video, courtesy of its official website:

The event will begin April 1st and the first portion (which will last until April 21st) will give participants the opportunity to receive a reply from either Shimamura Uzuki, Mio Honda or Nono Morikubo (all tweets must possess “#スニリプ”) – the event will conclude June 30th.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Tales of Berseria Trailer Truly Teasing
    Hanekawa Tsubasa Megane Quite A Spectacle
    Imouto Okashii Lusty Finale
    Girlfriend Smashes Boyfriend’s Xbox: “I’m Bored & Ignored”
    Schoolgirl Skirt Gallery
    Chocola & Vanilla Cosplay Unbearably Sweet
    Bunny Girl DVa Cosplay Exceptionally Cute
    3D Custom Girl Fetish Mods


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments