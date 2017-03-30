IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls × Snickers

Otaku may actually benefit from ingesting fattening foods for once as the beloved IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls have formed a collaboration event with Snickers, giving those who tweet about the sugary snack a chance to receive a reply from one of the mobile game’s precious idols.

The collaboration’s announcement video, courtesy of its official website:

The event will begin April 1st and the first portion (which will last until April 21st) will give participants the opportunity to receive a reply from either Shimamura Uzuki, Mio Honda or Nono Morikubo (all tweets must possess “#スニリプ”) – the event will conclude June 30th.