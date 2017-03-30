Fire Emblem Heroes Bunny Outfits Arrive For Spring

Fire Emblem Heroes – one of Nintendo’s late attempts to milk mobile players dry – has obtained some cute bunny-based outfits for its many recruit-able heroes to celebrate the arrival of spring – and to possibly convince younger players into purchasing them with their moderate sex appeal.

A PV showing off the bunny outfits, which are (surprisingly) not exclusive to female characters:

Fire Emblem Heroes has taken after titles such as Kantai Collection and IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls in that it allows players to gather up hundreds of familiar characters from various games in the franchise – Fire Emblem Heroes is available now on iOS and Android.