Final Fantasy XV × Blue Reflection

Gust’s upcoming mahou shoujo RPG Blue Reflection has been blessed with collaboration costumes from Final Fantasy XV, certain to elevate interest in the seemingly bland title whilst alerting many unaware individuals of its existence.

An hour-long live stream event for the RPG (perfect for those wishing to know more about the game), with the costumes revealed near the end:

The attire of Cindy Aurum and Aranea Highwind will be gracing the bodies of protagonist Hinako Shirai and Kaori Mitsui; Blue Reflection is available now for the PS4 and Vita.