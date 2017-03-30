Chocolatey Super Pochaco Figure
Mar 30, 2017
Super Sonico’s portly partner in crime Super Pochaco has embraced her love for all things sweet and sugary with this “chocolate rendition” of her patisserie figure, which dresses her up in skimpy cooking attire and has blessed her with a succulent tan that will no doubt be eaten up by otaku when she makes her sweet debut in July.