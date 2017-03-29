RSSChannel

Recruiting

Wolfheinrich

Mad Empire


Nippon Ichi “Plagiarizing Minecraft!”

Hakoniwa-NipponIchi-Minecraft-Cashin-1

Hakoniwa-NipponIchi-Minecraft-Cashin-2

Hakoniwa-NipponIchi-Minecraft-Cashin-3

Nippon Ichi Software have unleashed a brief PV for what seems to be a “new” franchise (potentially titled “Hakoniwa”), prompting angered Minecraft fans to denounce the series as a “rip-off” of the superior and now rather venerable sandbox builder due to its similarities (despite not knowing how the game will even function).

The short PV of the “heinous rip-off”, with its abundance of dislikes representing the hatred of Minecraft fanatics:

The brief clip was revealed by way of a new website; some however do not blame Nippon Ichi for attempting to cash in on the whole voxel-based building craze, even though they seem to be a few years too late…



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    “What Free! Would Be Like If Haruka Was a Girl”
    One-Punch Man OP Reanimated “Just Like The Web Comic!”
    Sand Vader
    Lineage II Cute Dwarf Figure
    Mega-Oppai Ero Gallery
    Summer Girls Gallery II
    Divine Dynasty Ahri Cosplay by Miyuko
    Long-Haired Rem Cosplay Flowing & Beautiful


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments