Nippon Ichi “Plagiarizing Minecraft!”

Nippon Ichi Software have unleashed a brief PV for what seems to be a “new” franchise (potentially titled “Hakoniwa”), prompting angered Minecraft fans to denounce the series as a “rip-off” of the superior and now rather venerable sandbox builder due to its similarities (despite not knowing how the game will even function).

The short PV of the “heinous rip-off”, with its abundance of dislikes representing the hatred of Minecraft fanatics:

The brief clip was revealed by way of a new website; some however do not blame Nippon Ichi for attempting to cash in on the whole voxel-based building craze, even though they seem to be a few years too late…