Megum*n’s Defeat Unsurprisingly Rapacious

Explosive spellcaster Megumin of the enormously popular Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo! has starred in @OZ’s latest erotic animation entitled “Megumin’s Defeat“, leaving little to the imagination as to what the animation may revolve around and no doubt making fans of the pettanko mage salivate.

Left vulnerable after one of her explosion casts, Megumin has been left at the mercy of some nearby town folk who have had enough of her antics and plan to exact their revenge on her whilst she is unable to fight back – a fantasy that many doujinshi creators have already used to their own devices.

The fully-voiced and fully-animated Megumin’s Defeat is available now.