Disgaea 5: Complete OP “The Exact Same as The Original…”

The OP cinematic for Disgaea 5: Complete may disappoint greedier individuals due to its exact resemblance to the OP from the first game, even though the game itself is meant to be a director’s cut of the original title – save for the inclusion of all the wallet-draining DLC.

The OP, which many may already be familiar with:

Disgaea 5: Complete will make its way to the Nintendo Switch (of all platforms) in the west on May 23rd; the Japanese version however supposedly comes with English language support and is available now.



    Avatar of Manuel
    Comment by Manuel
    17:04 29/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    If it's the first game it shouldn't be called 5, cause it ain't.

    Reply to Manuel
    Avatar of Rya
    Comment by Rya
    17:00 29/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    The Season pass wasn't that expensive considering how many maps and characters are in there.

    Reply to Rya


