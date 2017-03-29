Disgaea 5: Complete OP “The Exact Same as The Original…”

The OP cinematic for Disgaea 5: Complete may disappoint greedier individuals due to its exact resemblance to the OP from the first game, even though the game itself is meant to be a director’s cut of the original title – save for the inclusion of all the wallet-draining DLC.

The OP, which many may already be familiar with:

Disgaea 5: Complete will make its way to the Nintendo Switch (of all platforms) in the west on May 23rd; the Japanese version however supposedly comes with English language support and is available now.