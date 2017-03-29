Disgaea 5: Complete OP “The Exact Same as The Original…”
The OP cinematic for Disgaea 5: Complete may disappoint greedier individuals due to its exact resemblance to the OP from the first game, even though the game itself is meant to be a director’s cut of the original title – save for the inclusion of all the wallet-draining DLC.
The OP, which many may already be familiar with:
Disgaea 5: Complete will make its way to the Nintendo Switch (of all platforms) in the west on May 23rd; the Japanese version however supposedly comes with English language support and is available now.
If it's the first game it shouldn't be called 5, cause it ain't.
The Season pass wasn't that expensive considering how many maps and characters are in there.