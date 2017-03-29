RSSChannel

Recruiting

Wolfheinrich

Mad Empire


Chess Pieces Transform Into Sexy Lingerie

King-Lingerie-Transformation-Twitter

One talented Twitter artist – previously known for transforming Gundam mecha into lingerie – has this time anthropomorphized chess pieces into lingerie-wearing women, bound to have many wishing that the delightful designs would become actual lingerie (those in possession of a girlfriend, at any rate).

The strategically sketched chess piece lingerie; though unfortunately 2 have yet to be designed:

Bishop-Lingerie-Transformation-Twitter

King-Lingerie-Transformation-Twitter

Queen-Lingerie-Transformation-Twitter

Rook-Lingerie-Transformation-Twitter

The artist’s previous Gundam mecha lingerie:

Gundam-Mecha-Lingerie-Transformation-Twitter-1

Gundam-Mecha-Lingerie-Transformation-Twitter-2

Gundam-Mecha-Lingerie-Transformation-Twitter-3

Gundam-Mecha-Lingerie-Transformation-Twitter-4

Gundam-Mecha-Lingerie-Transformation-Twitter-5

Gundam-Mecha-Lingerie-Transformation-Twitter-6



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:31 29/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Great, another stupid meme attire that will plague half of pixiv's art

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    “What Free! Would Be Like If Haruka Was a Girl”
    One-Punch Man OP Reanimated “Just Like The Web Comic!”
    Sand Vader
    Lineage II Cute Dwarf Figure
    Mega-Oppai Ero Gallery
    Summer Girls Gallery II
    Divine Dynasty Ahri Cosplay by Miyuko
    Long-Haired Rem Cosplay Flowing & Beautiful


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments