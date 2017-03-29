Chess Pieces Transform Into Sexy Lingerie
Date: Mar 29, 2017 01:49 JST
One talented Twitter artist – previously known for transforming Gundam mecha into lingerie – has this time anthropomorphized chess pieces into lingerie-wearing women, bound to have many wishing that the delightful designs would become actual lingerie (those in possession of a girlfriend, at any rate).
The strategically sketched chess piece lingerie; though unfortunately 2 have yet to be designed:
The artist’s previous Gundam mecha lingerie:
Great, another stupid meme attire that will plague half of pixiv's art