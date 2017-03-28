RSSChannel

Weekly Shonen Jump Cover Design Time Lapse

WeeklyShonenJump-Magazine-TimeLapse-1

WeeklyShonenJump-Magazine-TimeLapse-2

Those in charge of creating the cover of the ever popular Weekly Shonen Jump magazine have revealed their design process with this time lapse video, unsurprisingly utilizing One Piece to garner the most attention and possibly providing useful techniques for novice designers to pick up.

The “speed painting” of sorts, which uses the Mac version of Adobe InDesign and Adobe Illustrator:



