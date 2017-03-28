Nier Automata Nude Mod Streaks Forth

Modders have already begun making nude mods of Nier Automata, stripping the immensely popular Yorha No.2 Type B of her already scanty clothing to expose her delicate frame for the good of all things lewd and erotic – an ironic (if inevitable) turn of events after the fake allegations of a “butthole” existing in the game.

The tantalizing Yorha No.2 Type B without her outfit:

Artwork for the desirable maiden has been flowing out in full force:

Information on how to install the glorious mod is available online.