Fans of novelist and manga author Daisuke Sato have been distressed to learn of his recent passing, with him sadly succumbing to ischemic heart disease on March 22nd after a protracted illness – and leaving many to wonder what will finally become of his unfinished magnum opus Highschool of the Dead as well.

Perhaps best known for being the co-creator and author of Highschool of the Dead, Daisuke Satou began his career writing novels that mostly centered around alternative history, with “Gyakuten Taiheiyou Senshi”, “Seito”, and “Red Sun Black Cross” to name a few.

Highschool of the Dead was put on hiatus in 2011 after Sato became afflicted with a rather deadly illness, seemingly leaving hiatus in 2013 with the release of a new chapter – however, Sato mentioned feeling uncomfortable writing a post-apocalyptic series after the earthquake and tsunami hit Japan, resulting in no new chapter to date.

Sato was 52-years-old at the time of his passing and a funeral service was held by his family.