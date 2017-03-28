RSSChannel

Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 OP Quite Fast-Paced

The OP for Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 has been released online in anticipation of its launch, providing a quick glimpse at all the game’s playable characters for those too lazy to look up the information and certain to receive the usual praise for its stylized 3D CG (unlike one certain fighting game franchise).

The rather hyper OP:

Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 will hit arcades on March 30th before venturing to the PS4 and PS3 on May 25th; the game is slated to head westward as well on May 26th.



