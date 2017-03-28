Gabriel Dropout Comically Concludes
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Mar 28, 2017 18:51 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Dogakobo, Endings, Gabriel Dropout, Image Gallery, Inu, Maids, Schoolgirls
Further hilarity has consumed the final episode of Gabriel Dropout as Gab’s sister drops by the human world for a visit, leading to a catastrophe that unsurprisingly comes to a positive conclusion considering the nature of the series, and looks likely to soon be forgotten in favor of the next moe slice-of-life show.
Omake:
No twintails but at least some cat ears, it wasn't a complete disappointment.