Anime Japan 2017 Cosplay Spectacularly Cute
- Categories: Anime, Galleries
- Date: Mar 28, 2017 01:10 JST
- Tags: Anime Japan, Cosplay, Events, Image Gallery, Otaku
The arrival of Anime Japan 2017 has brought the usual hype-inducing announcements along with a bunch of PVs for upcoming shows, additionally causing numerous cosplayers (and booth babes) to flock to the event to demonstrate their passion for all things anime.
Some of the cosplayers and booth babes present at the event:
first/last one is a trap