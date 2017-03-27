To Love-Ru Darkness: Gravure Chance Picture Perfect
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Mar 27, 2017 02:53 JST
- Tags: FuRyu, Gravure, Keitai, Otaku, Photography, To Love-Ru, Trailer
A trailer for To Love-Ru -Trouble- Darkness: Gravure Chance has shown off the game’s naughty gravure photo-shoot premise, albeit upsetting some as the title is slated for release on smartphones, which will no doubt lower its potential to provide service of the more risque variety.
A scandalous trailer for Love-Ru -Trouble- Darkness: Gravure Chance:
The free-to-play title is naturally littered with in-game purchases and is available now for iOS and Android.
Was looking forward to this too, but it's gonna be shit.