To Love-Ru Darkness: Gravure Chance Picture Perfect

A trailer for To Love-Ru -Trouble- Darkness: Gravure Chance has shown off the game’s naughty gravure photo-shoot premise, albeit upsetting some as the title is slated for release on smartphones, which will no doubt lower its potential to provide service of the more risque variety.

A scandalous trailer for Love-Ru -Trouble- Darkness: Gravure Chance:

The free-to-play title is naturally littered with in-game purchases and is available now for iOS and Android.