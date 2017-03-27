RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Ota7


To Love-Ru Darkness: Gravure Chance Picture Perfect

ToLoveRuTroubleDarknessGravureChance-Trailer-1

ToLoveRuTroubleDarknessGravureChance-Trailer-2

ToLoveRuTroubleDarknessGravureChance-Trailer-3

A trailer for To Love-Ru -Trouble- Darkness: Gravure Chance has shown off the game’s naughty gravure photo-shoot premise, albeit upsetting some as the title is slated for release on smartphones, which will no doubt lower its potential to provide service of the more risque variety.

A scandalous trailer for Love-Ru -Trouble- Darkness: Gravure Chance:

The free-to-play title is naturally littered with in-game purchases and is available now for iOS and Android.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of Larry
    Comment by Larry
    03:45 27/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Was looking forward to this too, but it's gonna be shit.

    Reply to Larry


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Netoge no Yome Immensely Yandere
    Schoolgirl Beats Teacher
    Shaft Has A Lot To Answer For…
    A Certain Character Comparison
    Naruko Hanaharu & Shoujo Material
    Minami Kotori Ero-Cosplay by Konishi Marie Lovely Indeed
    Dark & Beautiful Hatsune Miku Cosplay
    Goddess of 2ch: “I’m an H Cup”


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments