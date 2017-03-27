RSSChannel

Sin Nanatsu no Taizai PV Sinfully Sexy

SinNanatsunoTaizai-PV2-1

SinNanatsunoTaizai-PV2-2

SinNanatsunoTaizai-PV2-3

Hobby Japan figure line Sin Nanatsu no Taizai has gotten a 2nd PV for its upcoming anime, seemingly promising an abundance of exquisitely naughty scenes that will surely cause it to quickly earn the title of “sexiest of the season”.

The 2nd PV, which has unveiled a wealth of sexy content:

The first basic PV and its complete lack of service:

Otaku can prepare themselves for the extreme sexiness of Sin Nanatsu no Taizai before it airs on April 14th.



    Comment by Anonymous
    03:35 27/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I watch this for the story and the plot so I'm looking forward for this anime

